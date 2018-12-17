FOUND: Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Hallandale Beach Police say Jordan has been found safe.

—

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child in south Broward County.

Hallandale Beach Police say 12-year-old Jordan McPherson was last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 835 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

McPherson was last seen wearing beige khaki pants with black and bright green shoes. It is not known what color shirt he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (954) 457-1400.

Update: Jordan has been located. Thanks to all who shared. pic.twitter.com/mqdT0G6Xvp — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) December 17, 2018

—-

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.