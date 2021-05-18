Police search for missing 10-year-old out of Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who last seen outside of his Boynton Beach home.

According to Boynton Beach Police, Marc Jean-Charles was last seen along Southwest Second Avenue at 5:17 p.m., Tuesday.

MISSING CHILD: 10-year-old Marc Jean-Charles; last seen at 5:17 p.m. on SW 2nd Ave; 4-foot-8, 90 pounds, short hair; wearing black jacket, red shirt and khaki pants; may have black backpack. Call 911 if you see him. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/hCkv00RUSk — bbpd (@BBPD) May 19, 2021

Marc is described as standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and khaki pants, and he may have a black backpack, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

