Police search for missing 10-year-old from Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who went missing from Homestead.

The 10-year-old was last seen on surveillance video leaving her home, located in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Southwest 162nd Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Detectives said the child was seen wearing a purple colored hoodie, backpack and was carrying a rolling suitcase out of her apartment complex.

Officials urge anyone with information on the 10-year-old’s whereabouts to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

