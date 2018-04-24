Police search for Miami Shores car burglar

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Home surveillance video captured a thief rummaging through a parked vehicle and police want to catch him.

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a car crime that took place Sunday night outside of a Miami Shore home.

Cameras were rolling as a man went through the compartments of a car near Northwest 93rd Street and Second Avenue.

The man took several items before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.