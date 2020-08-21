Police search for Miami man missing for over 2 weeks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Miami.

Vicente Rodriguez, 79, was last seen leaving his home along Southwest First Street and Ninth Avenue at around 8:32 a.m. on Aug. 4.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Rodriguez has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans, and was using a walking cane.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or email 23706@Miami-Police.org.

