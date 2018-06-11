Police search for Miami dealership crook

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook caught on surveillance video breaking into a Miami dealership.

The suspect could be seen on camera walking on the Ocean Auto Sales lot near Northwest 29th Street and 27th Avenue on May 25.

Police said he attempted to break into several cars but was unsuccessful.

The man proceeded to grab a car polisher before taking off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

