NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 27-year-old man with autism missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said Jonathan Flores walked out of his home along the 6800 block of Northwest 169th Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

According to police, Flores has autism and is non-verbal.

The 27-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt and striped pajama pants.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

Flores stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He may be in need of services, police said.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is urged to contact police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

