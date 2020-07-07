Police search for man who tried to burglarize SW Miami home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an attempted burglar in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the scene along the 2000 block of Southwest 25th Terrace just before 4 a.m., Tuesday.

According to one of the homeowners, they went to the kitchen at approximately 3:30 a.m. and found the burglar armed with a knife.

Two other residents chased the man and called 911, police said.

A perimeter was established when officers arrived on the scene as they searched for the subject.

After three hours, the search ended to no avail.

The subject was last seen wearing a red shirt.

If you have any information on this armed burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.