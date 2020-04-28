Police search for man who targeted elderly victim in Coral Springs home invasion

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for members of the public to identify a man who targeted an elderly woman during a home invasion in Coral Springs.

The man was caught on surveillance footage knocking on the door of a home located on the 8400 block of Northwest 27th Drive, at approximately 9 p.m., Monday.

Authorities said, when the victim answered her door, the man forced his way inside of her home.

The two got into a physical struggle before the crook fled the scene.

He was last seen heading toward Riverside Drive.

Detectives said the subject appears to be a man in his mid-20s with a medium build, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He is also said to have dreadlocks and a goatee.

If you have any information on this home invasion call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.