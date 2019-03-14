Police search for man who targeted Burger King in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Burger King in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to the fast food restaurant, located in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and 15th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was said to have been possibly armed with a gun when he demanded an unknown amount of cash from workers.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

