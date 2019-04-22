Police search for man who stole tools from vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who allegedly stole tools from a vehicle in Miami.

The theft occurred in the area of Northwest 32nd Street and 21st Avenue on March 25 at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the suspected thief walking his bicycle past the victim’s home before returning shortly after and making his way onto the property.

He could be seen walking up to the victim’s van, opening the side door and grabbing a chipping hammer before walking away.

A few seconds later, the man returned and could be seen walking away with a tool box.

Burglary detectives need your assistance in identifying the suspect seen in the video below. The suspect broke into a work van on 3/25/19 and took a jackhammer and a tool box. If you recognize the suspect, please contact us at 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 . pic.twitter.com/1deuEVtccX — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 22, 2019

Miami Police said the man they are searching for is around 40 to 50 years old and stands approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 5 inches tall.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.