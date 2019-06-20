Police search for man who stole Juul display case from Davie Tomb Thumb

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who took a Juul display case from a Tom Thumb.

The man entered the convenience store, located in the area of Nova Drive and College Avenue, at approximately 1 a.m. on June 3.

Officials said he took off with a display case valued at $817.

Help us identify this guy who stole an $817 @JUULvapor display case from a #Davie Tom Thumb on June 3rd. Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477) if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/66MfyQ9a7p — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) June 20, 2019

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with a Hollister logo and dark colored pants. Police said he fled the scene in a green sedan.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.