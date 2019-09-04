Police search for man who stole almost $23K in bikes, equipment from Miami shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who broke into a Miami business and stole several bicycles.

Surveillance video showed the man breaking into a bike shop near Northeast Second Avenue and 16th Street on Aug. 26.

Police said the crook stole five expensive bicycles and other riding equipment worth nearly $23,000.

“I was mad. I was very mad,” store manager Diego Pinzon said. “I didn’t expect to get here and see the front window broken out. When I saw it was from the inside and the back of the building, I was furious.”

Pinzon said another $5,000 worth of damage was done to the business.

