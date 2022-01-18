TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a man who stole a woman’s purse in Tamarac.

Surveillance video captured the purse snatching as it unfolded.

The man walked into a store and stole a mother’s purse from her baby’s stroller and then took off running.

It happened earlier in January at a beauty store near the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.