Police search for man who robbed Uber driver at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Uber driver at gunpoint in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the crook walking in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street just before 4 p.m. on July 12.

Authorities said the man opened the Uber driver’s passenger side door and got inside of the car.

The victim told the man he was not working when the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and told the victim not to look at him.

He then demanded all of the victim’s belongings before fleeing.

Investigators said the man got away with two cellphones.

The driver was not injured during the armed robbery.

Detectives describe the crook as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.

He is believed to be 23 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

