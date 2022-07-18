NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who held a taxi driver at gunpoint in North Lauderdale.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street, at around 1:30 a.m. on July 4.

Video showed the subject seated in the backseat of the vehicle.

Investigators said the passenger got into the car when the driver requested full payment for the ride.

The passenger then became irate and requested another cab before pulling a gun on the driver.

The driver could be heard on the video saying, “Do not kill me.”

The driver also crashed into a parked car in a panic.

The passenger is known by the name James.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

