Police search for man who left gun at MDPD headquarters before fleeing

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who left a gun at their headquarters before fleeing the scene.

Officials said the man walked into the public records office at the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters, located in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m., Friday.

According to authorities, the man slammed the gun on the counter and left the building.

Police have established a perimeter to located the man.

The building has not been evacuated as police investigate.

