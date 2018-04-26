Police search for man who exposed himself to teen in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coconut Creek are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a teen who was walking home from school.

Investigators said the 16-year-old victim was walking near George S. Gerber Memorial Park, Tuesday, when the man drove up next to him in a silver Honda Civic. The man asked the teen for directions, before he exposed himself.

Police said the teen continued walking and the man drove away.

Investigators said the subject never got out of his car, never tried to touch the teen and he never tried to force the teen into his car.

“There was never any attempt by the driver to grab the teenager, as best we can tell. Never any attempt to kind of coax the teenager into the car,” said Scotty Leamon of the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Residents of the area said this is both shocking and disturbing.

“I was raised here for 12 years, and you’re telling me that happened? Ugh,” said Coconut Creek resident Cesar Garcia. “This is a family-friendly location.”

“It could also traumatize the child and put him in a really bad mental state and affect the rest of their lives,” said resident Jose Martinez.

While they search for the suspect, officers said they will increase patrols to help ease the minds of residents.

“We understand that there’s going to be a sense of unease, so officers will be a little more attentive to those areas,” Leamon said.

Officers are also working to build a sketch of the suspect. But they do know he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and green sweatpants, and he appears to be in his 20s.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

