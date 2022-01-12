DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie police are searching for a man with an appetite for crime after he smashed the windows of a local restaurant.

“Walked this way to see if anybody was out here,” said business owner Alexandra Arguello. “Then, this camera over here caught him. You can then see him coming back. You can see a tool in his pocket that he pulls out that he puts to the door, and it must be one of those spring-loaded ones, and it just shatters the glass completely.”

This took place around 5:30 a.m., Tuesday. The man drove up to Playa Bowls in Davie, located just off of University Drive.

“He had a guy that drove into the parking lot, so he got out of his SUV, came directly to our door,” said business owner Ricardo Arguello. “As soon as the glass broke, he jumps back, and then he runs to the other side to his car and just takes off, didn’t even try to rob us.”

“This feels like a very personal attack. It feels deliberate, and it’s just very confusing and a little bit scary,” said Alexandra.

These business owners just opened up their restaurant last August.

“You can damage the door, but you can’t damage our spirit,” said Alexandra.

They’re hoping this man, who came unmasked, is caught. The family is piecing together the information, and now police is involved.

“The car, it looks like its gonna be a Honda CRV. Just, you know, we have a lot of people check it out,” said Alexandra. “I do think that nowadays with social media, getting his face out there, there’s going to be someone that knows this person. We’re really happy that nobody was here, that nobody was injured, and the town has been so great, rallying around us, all of our customers, so I feel confident that we’re gonna find out who did this.”

The business owners are hoping that the community rallies together and continues to rally together to figure out who that person is and who he can be connected to.

If you have any information on this vandal, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

