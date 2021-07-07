PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is believed to be responsible for two attempted carjackings in Pinecrest.

According to police, the two attempted carjackings happened overnight Wednesday.

The first incident happened along 77th Avenue and 128th Street while the second occurred along 82nd Avenue and 128th Street.

In both incidents, the armed man stopped his vehicle in front of the victims’ vehicle, got out, pointed a firearm at them and ordered the victims out of their cars.

The victims were able to drive away without any injuries although detectives said there is evidence the subject fired his weapon.

The two attempted carjackings happened minutes apart and police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

The man police are looking for was last seen wearing a hood-type mask and driving a silver or white sedan.

There was another man inside of the crook’s vehicle, according to police.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on these attempted armed carjackings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

