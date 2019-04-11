Police search for man who allegedly threw beer bottle at store clerk in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a beer bottle at a store clerk in Miramar.

The man was purchasing cigarettes at a Stop N Go convenience store, located in the area of Southwest 64th Avenue and Miramar Parkway, at around 9 p.m. on March 29.

He said he had $4 when the cigarette pack was priced at $7.

The man asked the clerk for a discount to which the worker refused.

The angry customer then grabbed a beer bottle from the cooler and threw it at the victim before fleeing the scene in a dark sedan.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

