Police search for man who allegedly flashed 12-year-old girl in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly flashed a 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school in Davie.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 101st Road and Nob Hill Road around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Angie, the victim, said she was walking to her mother’s office from Indian Ridge Middle School when she saw a man fondling himself.

“I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I looked away,” Angie said. “He had his pants, like, unzipped, but his pants were up.”

Angie said she kept looking back to make sure the man wasn’t following her.

“He was, like, walking back and forth,” Angie said.

A woman who works in the area witnessed the encounter and approached Angie and asked if she was OK.

That woman took a video of the subject driving away in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla sedan without hubcaps and took a picture of the license plate.

She then took Angie to her mother.

“Thank God that the witness was there because if she wasn’t there, she would’ve never took the picture of the tag or the video of the vehicle, and we would not have any hope of catching him,” Angie’s mother said. “I want this man off the streets.”

Davie Police are looking to identify the man and take him into questioning.

“We would like to speak to this individual to get his side of the story. What was he doing in this area, and what he has to say,” Dave Police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

A description of what the suspect looks like has not been released.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

