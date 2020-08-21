Police search for man wanted for shooting at deputies in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at deputies in Pompano Beach.

The shots were fired near Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street, Tuesday night.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 26-year-old Marques Mathis, fired at deputies while they were in the middle of an ongoing drug investigation.

He is wanted for first degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

The firearm was found at the scene and no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

