FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video footage that showed a man, they said, is suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Fort Lauderdale.

The footage released on Friday showed a man wearing a black and white hat entering a convenience store.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 4 p.m. on June 1, the person in the video stabbed 39-year-old David Morgan along the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road and took off running. Those who live and work in the area said the victim ran down the street before he collapsed.

Morgan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.

Police hope by releasing the video, the public will recognize the man allegedly responsible for Morgan’s death.

If you have any information on this fatal stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

