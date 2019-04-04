Police search for man suspected of burglarizing, vandalizing Palmetto Bay Village Hall

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing the Palmetto Bay Village Hall.

The office of Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Marcelin Holdson.

Holdson was said to be caught on camera committing the crimes early Thursday morning at the Village Hall located near Hibiscus Street and South Dixie Highway.

#WANTED: Help us locate Marcelin Holdson, wanted for committing a commercial burglary and criminal mischief in the area of 9705 E. Hibiscus Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact Village of Palmetto Bay Policing Unit at (305) 278-4000 or @CrimeStopper305. pic.twitter.com/2taav4f69B — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 4, 2019

Officials warn the public that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Holdson is believed to be homeless and has an active fugitive warrant for assault on an Illinois law enforcement officer.

If you have any information on Holdson’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

