Police search for man missing out of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man who went missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

David Leduc was last seen driving his vehicle away from his home along the 8200 block of Southwest 179th Terrace at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said he was driving his red 2013 Nissan Altima to a park along Southwest 173 Street and Old Cutler Road.

Leduc’s vehicle has a Florida tag reading AKDG68.

He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Officials said Leduc has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, beige shorts and white sneakers.

Leduc is said to be suffering from the early stages of Dementia and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Leduc’s whereabouts should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

