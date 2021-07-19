PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught taking voyeuristic pictures of a woman inside a TJ Maxx in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, the incident happened at a TJ Maxx located along Pines Boulevard and South Hiatus Road on May 30.

Surveillance video inside the store showed a female customer looking and picking up items on a shelf while a man on his phone walks by.

The man is seen walking up behind the woman and taking a quick look around before bending down and placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress, in between her legs.

The woman later told police she felt someone brush up along the inside of her thigh and when she turned around the man was right behind her.

The victim’s husband is said to have confronted the man inside the store and a few minutes later the man took off running.

Detectives describe the man they are looking for as thin with dark-colored hair standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

On the day of the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a gray army cap, white polo shirt and light gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on this suspect’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.