Police search for man caught on camera burglarizing at least 2 vehicles in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who burglarized at least two vehicles in Miami.

Authorities said the incident occurred at a gated apartment complex, located in the area of Southwest Fifth Avenue and First Street, at approximately 3:50 a.m. on June 5.

One victim told police he parked his vehicle the day prior, at around 7 p.m. and the following morning, when he returned, he saw one of his vehicle’s windows had been smashed and the car had been ransacked.

The victim then reviewed surveillance video and saw he was not the only one targeted.

Cameras captured a man walking around the area and pulling on different vehicle door handles.

Police said the suspect was able to get into at least two unlocked vehicles before fleeing the scene with multiple items in his hands.

Detectives are searching for a man believed to be between 25 to 50 years of age. He is estimated to stand between 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The crook was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, white sweatpants, black socks, black Nike sandals, a white bucket hat and had a black Adidas gym bag on him.

