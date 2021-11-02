MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to steal an Amazon delivery truck in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the man getting into the van and attempting to start it just before 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The Amazon driver was dropping off packages at a house near Northwest 61st Street and 23rd Avenue at the time.

The driver returned to his truck and yelled at the subject who quickly jumped out and got into a white four-door Dodge sedan driven by another man.

Police are searching for the man who is described as 18 to 20 years old, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall to 5 feet, six inches tall.

Detectives said he weighs around 150 to 190 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

If you have any information on this attempted carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.