Police search for man behind string of package thefts in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing packages from multiple Miami Shores homes.

Surveillance cameras captured the porch pirate taking off with a package placed outside of a home, located in the area of Northeast 104th Street and Second Avenue, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Two days later, the man was caught again on camera, as he targeted four other homes in the area at around the same time.

Officials said the packages were taken shortly after they were delivered, leading authorities to believe he was following a FedEx delivery truck.

Detectives said the man was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray shorts with black stripes down the sides, white socks and Nike sandals.

He was last seen driving a black Mazda CX-7 or CX-9.

If you have any information on this string of package thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

