Police search for man allegedly involved in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the identity of a man who is wanted for attempted murder on a law enforcement officer after, they said, he was involved in a Northwest Miami-Dade shooting.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released a picture of 19-year-old Caludimir Estimable on Tuesday, hoping members of the public who may have information on his whereabouts come forward.

WANTED: Help us identify this individual regarding a police-involved shooting that occurred in the area of NW 22 Avenue and NW 66 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/wqvERW8hVv — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 10, 2019

Authorities said officers were attempting to stop Estimable in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue on Wednesday night when he opened fire towards them.

Surveillance video showed the moments officers returned fire towards him.

It remains unclear why Estimable was initially being pulled over.

Shaniece Williams, 22, was in her car at a nearby restaurant’s drive-thru when she was struck in the arm by one of the bullets.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, but she has since been released. It remains unclear if she was struck by an officer’s bullet or the suspected gunman’s bullet.

None of the officers involved were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

Investigators said Estimable should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Estimable’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

