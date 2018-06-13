Police search for man after pursuit in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in a Southwest Miami-Dade community after a pursuit that resulted in a crash.

A perimeter was set up overnight, in the area of Southwest 87th Place and 36th Street.

Miami Dade Police officers searched on foot, while a chopper circled from above.

At this point it unknown why police were pursuing the man, who has not yet been identified. However, another man, related to the scene has been arrested.

