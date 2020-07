MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who, they said, vandalized a City of Miami Police vehicle.

Officials said the subject vandalized the vehicle after protests turned violent on May 30.

We need assistance to identify the subject seen below who vandalized a police vehicle on Saturday, May 30th. If you have any information or know who this subject may be, please contact the Special Investigative Section, at 305-603-6750 or via email at 27041@miami-police.org. pic.twitter.com/evCczwYhy6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 30, 2020

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 305-603-6750 or email 27041@miami-police.org.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.