Police search for man accused of trying to kidnap child in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a child in Miami.

According to investigators, the victim said she had just finished dropping off shoes at a church located near Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street, Friday evening, when she was approached by the suspect.

The below pictured male (Brenard O. Carr) is wanted for an attempted kidnapping that happened near the area of N.W. 13 Avenue and 67 Street on 04/27/2018 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to call 305.603.6370 @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/Z9FfYUn8vz — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 30, 2018

The man reportedly asked the victim if she drinks and smokes and offered her to come home with him so he could take care of her.

When the victim ignored the suspect, police said he tried to grab her near her hip area and pull her away. The victim was able to break free and and ran toward her sister, who was nearby.

As the pair tried to walk away, they said the suspect followed behind them, before he left in another direction. The women were not hurt.

Once the two made it home, they called police.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Brenard O. Carr.

If you have any information on Carr’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

