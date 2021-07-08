FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole several electronics from a Fort Lauderdale condominium.

Surveillance video from the Marina Blu Condominium, along Southwest 14th Avenue and 24th Place, showed the man looking into the garage.

Fort Lauderdale Police believe he has stolen electronics a number of times, totaling more than $7,000.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

