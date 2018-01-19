Police search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s mother

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Fort Lauderdale mother was shot and killed, Tuesday.

Detectives are on the lookout for Dytadious Mobley who, authorities said, gunned down his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Bernice Jefferson was killed inside her home near Northwest 15th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

If you have any information on Mobley’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

