MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video in an effort to identify a man they said molested a 12-year-old girl inside of a convenience store in downtown Miami.

It happened at a 7-Eleven in the area of Northeast First Street and Second Avenue, Monday.

City of Miami Police’s special victims unit said the man seen in the video is wanted for lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to police, the man encountered a young woman and a 12-year-old girl, and then, he allegedly began to touch the girl.

Police said when the girl and the woman she was with were inside of the store, the man brushed up against the girl before touching her on the back side at least twice.

Soon after, investigators said the man left the store and could be seen on video waiting for a train at a nearby MetroRail station minutes later.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.