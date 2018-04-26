Police search for man accused of breaking into Little Haiti home, sexually assaulting woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video was released by police shows a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman in the Little Haiti area, and they said he’s tried to do it to another.

Miami Police are searching for the man seen in the video walking with a bicycle, Thursday, after they said he forced himself into a Little Haiti house and sexually assaulted a woman.

“We are considering him armed and dangerous,” said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat.

Police said the man subject tried to kidnap a woman around 7 a.m. by forcing her back into her home, but the woman managed to get away. The subject then fled the scene.

“Fortunate enough she was able to get away and he also fled,” said Fallat.

Unfortunately, police said the man in the cap did not stop there. About an hour later, police said he entered the second Little Haiti home with a handgun and sexually assaulted that woman.

“The concern is in the second case he was armed and we don’t want him to strike again,” said Fallat. “We do need help. We have been able to see a video of a neighboring home that depicts the video of the man riding off on a bike. If you do recognize this man, we are urging you to immediately phone police.”

In both cases, the man was described as a thin-built muscular black male who was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, dark shoes and a baseball cap.

Those who live in the area are now concerned and on alert. “I just hope they catch him,” said neighbor John James.

Another resident, Loren Ceballos, said officers knocked on her door.

“They gave you a description of a guy and they’re like, ‘If you hear anything in the back, just call us,'” Ceballos said. “I used to walk. They say walking is good. I would walk over here from my house, but now I’m like do I need to get dropped, get a Lyft?”

If you recognize who this man is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.