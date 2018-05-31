Police search for Lauderdale Lakes purse snatcher

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a purse snatcher who broke into a car outside a church school.

Police said a man pulled up in a silver SUV and smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle, May 3.

The crook reached inside and took off with a purse containing credit cards and cash.

It all happened outside the First Church of the Open Bible Pre-School, located on Northwest 24th Court and 49th Avenue.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.