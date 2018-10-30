Police search for Jeep involved in armed robberies in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a blue Jeep that has been linked to multiple armed robberies in Miramar.

Miramar Police said the dark blue Jeep, which may possibly be a Patriot model, has been involved in several robberies, including two that happened on Monday.

Officials said two male subjects robbed a woman at gunpoint while she sat in her parked car near Foxcroft Road. They got away with her wallet.

Later that day, investigators said, the crooks robbed two victims as they left a Cold Stone Creamery near Southwest 160th Avenue and 29th Street.

If you have any information about where the Jeep is or who the crooks are, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

