Police search for inmate on the run in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an inmate on the run in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Steven Cyriacks fled from the Miami North Community Release Center on Monday after cutting off his ankle bracelet.

He was on work release while serving the remainder of his sentence.

Cyriacks was jailed after he was found guilty for several counts of grand theft.

Authorities issued a “be on the lookout” for the inmate.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

