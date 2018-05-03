Police search for Hollywood credit card thief

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a woman’s purse and then going on a shopping spree.

According to police, that man then went to a drive-up ATM in Miami Gardens to withdraw cash from the victim’s account.

Surveillance cameras also caught him inside a Footlocker attempting to purchase more than six-hundred dollars worth of merchandise using the stolen credit cards.

It all happened last month, when a woman was getting out of her car near North 21st Avenue and Polk Street in Hollywood. The suspect swiped her purse and took off in a waiting vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.