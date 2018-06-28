Police search for hit and run driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit and run driver that fatally struck a woman in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, they are looking for the driver of a dark colored vehicle. The car was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene of the crime.

The hit and run happened back on June 8, in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street.

Sixty-one-year-old Lisa Taipale was killed in the crash.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

