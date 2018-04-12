Police search for hit-and-run driver accused of killing 1

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police handed out flyers in their search for a hit and run driver who they believe fatally struck a person.

Miami-Dade Police are looking to find the driver of a red Ford F-150 who they think struck and killed 55-year-old Charles Taylor on April 3.

The collision happened near Northwest 125th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the Ford has damage or is missing the right front headlight.

