Police search for gunman who targeted NW Miami-Dade man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who targeted a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 76th Street just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.
Harkeem Pates, 26, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information on Pates’ killer, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
