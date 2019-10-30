Police search for gunman who targeted NW Miami-Dade man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who targeted a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 76th Street just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

Harkeem Pates, 26, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 10/27/19, Harkeem Pates was killed in the area of NW 17 Avenue and NW 76 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/c6pMLW1B9t — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 30, 2019

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on Pates’ killer, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

