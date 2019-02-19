Police search for gunman who fatally shot man in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire and killed a man in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Miami Beach Police tweeted out surveillance video showing the subject walking near 11th Street and Ocean Drive before firing a single shot near the seawall at 13th Street, Saturday night.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

POLICE: Do you recognize this person? He shot and killed a man Saturday night at 14 St/Collins Avenue. Moments before he fired a single shot near 13 St & the Seawall, luckily no one was injured. Please call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/rYWIrW8nIR, up to $8K reward. pic.twitter.com/ez1Z1PQTeX — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2019

Shortly afterward, the man made his way to 14th Street and Collins Avenue where he got into a fight with the victim and fatally shot him.

Police said the man made his way towards the One Hotel near 23rd Street and Collins Avenue where he was denied entry.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Detectives are now looking to the public for help identifying the subject and tracking him down.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $3,000 and the Greater Miami-Miami Beach Police Foundation has added an additional $5,000 for information on the man’s arrest.

If you have any information on the man’s identity of whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for an up to $8,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.