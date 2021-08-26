SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after shots rang out in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Police responded to the Goulds neighborhood on Southwest 221st Street and 108th Avenue, Wednesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The gunman took off before police arrived.

The victim was transported to Jackson South in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

