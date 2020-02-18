Police search for gunman after man found shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital, and police are searching for a gunman following a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police were called to the scene near Railroad Drive and Northwest 155th Street, Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man walking around the area covered in blood.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, and he is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

