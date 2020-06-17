Police search for gunman after fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 54th Street and Fifth Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers found one man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“I’m just praying that, you know, as a community, like we stop this senseless killing ’cause it’s not right,” said one witness. “It’s too much going on in the world nowadays to be killing up each other.”

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

