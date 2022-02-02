LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Northwest 11th Street, late Tuesday night.

Officials said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A car pulled up next to the victim’s car and began firing several rounds, according to officials.

They were both transported to Broward Health Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman remains hospitalized.

Police advise anyone who frequents the area to avoid both scenes until the investigation concludes.

